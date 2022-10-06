Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
NASDAQ CREG opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $8.09.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
