Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

NASDAQ CREG opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

