SnakeCity (SNCT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $189,594.95

SnakeCity (SNCT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. SnakeCity has a market cap of $189,594.95 and $280,951.00 worth of SnakeCity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnakeCity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SnakeCity has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SnakeCity Token Profile

SnakeCity’s launch date was December 31st, 2021. SnakeCity’s total supply is 974,981,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,004,400 tokens. SnakeCity’s official website is snakecity.io. SnakeCity’s official Twitter account is @snakecity_io. SnakeCity’s official message board is snakecity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling SnakeCity

According to CryptoCompare, “SnakeCity (SNCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. SnakeCity has a current supply of 974,981,821.397484 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SnakeCity is 0.00512232 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $663.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://snakecity.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnakeCity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnakeCity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnakeCity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

