SnakeCity (SNCT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $280,951.00

SnakeCity (SNCT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. SnakeCity has a market capitalization of $190,074.59 and approximately $280,951.00 worth of SnakeCity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SnakeCity has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One SnakeCity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SnakeCity

SnakeCity’s launch date was December 31st, 2021. SnakeCity’s total supply is 974,981,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,004,400 tokens. The official website for SnakeCity is snakecity.io. SnakeCity’s official Twitter account is @snakecity_io. SnakeCity’s official message board is snakecity.medium.com.

SnakeCity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SnakeCity (SNCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. SnakeCity has a current supply of 974,981,821.397484 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SnakeCity is 0.00512232 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $663.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://snakecity.io/.”

