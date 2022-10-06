SO CAL Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SCT)

SO CAL Token (SCT) traded 44.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One SO CAL Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SO CAL Token has a market capitalization of $35,974.01 and $12,883.00 worth of SO CAL Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SO CAL Token has traded 63.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004967 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.53 or 0.00802209 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC.

SO CAL Token Profile

SCT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2022. SO CAL Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,422,686,608 tokens. SO CAL Token’s official website is www.socaltoken.io. The Reddit community for SO CAL Token is https://reddit.com/r/socaltoken/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SO CAL Token’s official Twitter account is @socaltoken.

SO CAL Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SO CAL Token (SCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SO CAL Token has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SO CAL Token is 0.00000051 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $30.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.socaltoken.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SO CAL Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SO CAL Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SO CAL Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

