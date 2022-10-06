SoccerHub Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10,941.00 (SCH)

SoccerHub (SCH) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. SoccerHub has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $10,941.00 worth of SoccerHub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SoccerHub token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SoccerHub has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004872 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00043663 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $328.73 or 0.01631616 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00029945 BTC.

SoccerHub Profile

SCH is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2021. SoccerHub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SoccerHub’s official website is soccerhub.io. The official message board for SoccerHub is soccerhub.medium.com. SoccerHub’s official Twitter account is @soccerhub_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SoccerHub

According to CryptoCompare, “SoccerHub (SCH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SoccerHub has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SoccerHub is 0.00049417 USD and is up 11.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,259.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://soccerhub.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoccerHub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoccerHub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SoccerHub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

