Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sodexo from €100.00 ($102.04) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. HSBC raised Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sodexo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.