Solarbeam (SOLAR) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Solarbeam (SOLAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Solarbeam has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Solarbeam token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges. Solarbeam has a total market capitalization of $657,770.19 and approximately $10,231.00 worth of Solarbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solarbeam alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Solarbeam Profile

Solarbeam’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. Solarbeam’s total supply is 44,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,393,908 tokens. The official website for Solarbeam is solarbeam.io. Solarbeam’s official Twitter account is @solarbeamio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Solarbeam is blog.solarbeam.foundation.

Solarbeam Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solarbeam (SOLAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Moonriver platform. Solarbeam has a current supply of 44,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Solarbeam is 0.07039247 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,428.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solarbeam.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solarbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solarbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solarbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solarbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solarbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.