Solcial (SLCL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $10,470.00

Solcial (SLCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Solcial has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $10,470.00 worth of Solcial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solcial token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Solcial has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solcial alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

About Solcial

Solcial was first traded on January 31st, 2022. Solcial’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,536,122 tokens. Solcial’s official message board is blog.solcial.io. The official website for Solcial is solcial.io. Solcial’s official Twitter account is @solcialofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Solcial

According to CryptoCompare, “Solcial (SLCL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Solcial has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Solcial is 0.05100855 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $29,204.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solcial.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solcial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solcial should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solcial using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solcial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solcial and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.