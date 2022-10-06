SOMDEJ (SDC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $628,377.96

SOMDEJ (SDC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. One SOMDEJ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0874 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMDEJ has a market cap of $628,377.96 and $38,404.00 worth of SOMDEJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SOMDEJ has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.00803604 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000325 BTC.

SOMDEJ Profile

SOMDEJ (SDC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2021. The Reddit community for SOMDEJ is https://reddit.com/r/Somdejcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOMDEJ’s official Twitter account is @somdejcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOMDEJ is somdejcoin.com.

Buying and Selling SOMDEJ

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMDEJ (SDC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SOMDEJ has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SOMDEJ is 0.0874359 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://somdejcoin.com/.”

