Son of Doge (SOD) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Son of Doge (SOD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Son of Doge token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Son of Doge has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Son of Doge has a market cap of $510,470.43 and $11,097.00 worth of Son of Doge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Son of Doge Token Profile

Son of Doge’s total supply is 690,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 618,735,339 tokens. Son of Doge’s official Twitter account is @sonofdoge_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Son of Doge is sonofdoge.website.

Buying and Selling Son of Doge

According to CryptoCompare, “Son of Doge (SOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Son of Doge has a current supply of 690,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Son of Doge is 0.00083229 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $163.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sonofdoge.website/.”

