Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sonendo from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonendo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.48.

Shares of Sonendo stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Sonendo has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $36.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonendo will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Atlantic L.P. General sold 300,000 shares of Sonendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,600,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,928.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 683,676 shares of company stock worth $817,155. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sonendo by 210.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

