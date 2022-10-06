SORA Synthetic USD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $816,188.08 (XSTUSD)

SORA Synthetic USD (XSTUSD) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One SORA Synthetic USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00004061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SORA Synthetic USD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. SORA Synthetic USD has a total market cap of $816,188.08 and approximately $12,204.00 worth of SORA Synthetic USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SORA Synthetic USD

SORA Synthetic USD was first traded on November 18th, 2021. SORA Synthetic USD’s total supply is 559,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000 tokens. SORA Synthetic USD’s official website is sora.org. The official message board for SORA Synthetic USD is sora-xor.medium.com. SORA Synthetic USD’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SORA Synthetic USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SORA Synthetic USD (XSTUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SORA Synthetic USD has a current supply of 559,362.85547718 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SORA Synthetic USD is 0.81660521 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12,988.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sora.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Synthetic USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SORA Synthetic USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SORA Synthetic USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

