SOS Amazonia Price Down 43.5% Over Last Week (SOSAMZ)

SOS Amazonia (SOSAMZ) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. One SOS Amazonia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOS Amazonia has a total market cap of $34,183.53 and approximately $104,924.00 worth of SOS Amazonia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOS Amazonia has traded down 43.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SOS Amazonia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

SOS Amazonia Profile

SOS Amazonia’s launch date was May 14th, 2022. SOS Amazonia’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. SOS Amazonia’s official Twitter account is @tokensosamazon1?t=caewh0-br-cryp6corpotw&s=08 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOS Amazonia is www.tokensosamazonia.com.

SOS Amazonia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOS Amazonia (SOSAMZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SOS Amazonia has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SOS Amazonia is 0.00017092 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tokensosamazonia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOS Amazonia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOS Amazonia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOS Amazonia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOS Amazonia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOS Amazonia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.