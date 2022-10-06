SoulSwap Finance (SOUL) Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

SoulSwap Finance (SOUL) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. SoulSwap Finance has a total market cap of $248,262.20 and approximately $16,751.00 worth of SoulSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SoulSwap Finance has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SoulSwap Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SoulSwap Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00085599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00065366 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00018089 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00030072 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007646 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000265 BTC.

SoulSwap Finance Token Profile

SoulSwap Finance (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2021. SoulSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @soulswapfinance. The Reddit community for SoulSwap Finance is https://reddit.com/r/soulswapdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SoulSwap Finance’s official website is soulswap.finance. SoulSwap Finance’s official message board is soulswapfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling SoulSwap Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “SoulSwap Finance (SOUL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. SoulSwap Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SoulSwap Finance is 0.00452577 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $4,503.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://SoulSwap.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoulSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoulSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SoulSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SoulSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SoulSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.