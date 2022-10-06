Sound BSC Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SOUND)

Sound BSC (SOUND) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Sound BSC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Sound BSC has a total market cap of $90,838.27 and approximately $50,531.00 worth of Sound BSC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sound BSC has traded 54% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sound BSC alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,018.32 or 0.99994802 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002370 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00050469 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00063534 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022004 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Sound BSC Profile

Sound BSC (SOUND) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2021. Sound BSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,152,075,674 tokens. Sound BSC’s official Twitter account is @soundbsc. The official website for Sound BSC is www.soundbsc.com.

Sound BSC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sound BSC (SOUND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sound BSC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sound BSC is 0.00000018 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $327.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soundbsc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sound BSC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sound BSC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sound BSC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sound BSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sound BSC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.