Source Token (SRCX) Price Reaches $0.0093 on Exchanges

Source Token (SRCX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Source Token has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Source Token has a market cap of $2.73 million and $185,887.00 worth of Source Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Source Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

Source Token launched on June 5th, 2022. Source Token’s total supply is 294,869,874 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,869,873 tokens. Source Token’s official website is www.sourceprotocol.io. Source Token’s official message board is sourceprotocol.medium.com. Source Token’s official Twitter account is @sourceprotocol_.

According to CryptoCompare, “Source Token (SRCX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Source Token has a current supply of 294,869,873.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Source Token is 0.0088101 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $265,999.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sourceprotocol.io.”

