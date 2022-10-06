S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.71.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $321.65 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.08 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

