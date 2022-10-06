S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $380.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $386.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $404.71.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $321.65 on Monday. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $305.08 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.47 and a 200 day moving average of $359.62. The firm has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

