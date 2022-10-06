Space Misfits Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week (SMCW)

Space Misfits (SMCW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Space Misfits has a total market capitalization of $553,048.72 and approximately $55,752.00 worth of Space Misfits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Misfits token can currently be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Space Misfits has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Space Misfits Profile

Space Misfits launched on March 19th, 2022. Space Misfits’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,019,371 tokens. Space Misfits’ official website is spacemisfits.com. Space Misfits’ official Twitter account is @spacemisfits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Space Misfits

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Misfits (SMCW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Space Misfits has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Space Misfits is 0.02774861 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $59,979.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spacemisfits.com/.”

