Space Vikings Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (SVT)

Space Vikings (SVT) traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Space Vikings token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Space Vikings has a market cap of $99,916.34 and approximately $50,116.00 worth of Space Vikings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Space Vikings has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Space Vikings was first traded on September 18th, 2021. Space Vikings’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Space Vikings is spacevikingsllc.com. Space Vikings’ official message board is spacevikingshq.medium.com. The Reddit community for Space Vikings is https://reddit.com/r/spacevikingsofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Space Vikings’ official Twitter account is @spacevikingsllc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Vikings (SVT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Space Vikings has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Space Vikings is 0 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spacevikingsllc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Vikings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Vikings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Vikings using one of the exchanges listed above.

