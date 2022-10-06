SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Boosted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,675,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,802,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

