SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Decreased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,796,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after purchasing an additional 337,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,763,000 after purchasing an additional 154,885 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $116.87 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.97.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

