Spear Finance (SPEAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $286,369.02

Spear Finance (SPEAR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Spear Finance has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Spear Finance has a total market capitalization of $286,369.02 and approximately $2.77 million worth of Spear Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spear Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00145943 BTC.

Spear Finance was first traded on May 2nd, 2022. Spear Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. Spear Finance’s official Twitter account is @spearfinance_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spear Finance is spearfinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Spear Finance (SPEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Spear Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Spear Finance is 0.00000029 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spearfinance.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spear Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spear Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spear Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

