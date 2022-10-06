Speedex Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (SPDX)

Speedex (SPDX) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Speedex token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Speedex has a market capitalization of $275,443.95 and approximately $9,259.00 worth of Speedex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Speedex has traded up 97.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Speedex Profile

Speedex’s launch date was July 22nd, 2021. Speedex’s total supply is 900,000 tokens. Speedex’s official Twitter account is @speedex16. The official message board for Speedex is speedexexchange.medium.com. The official website for Speedex is www.speedex.io.

Buying and Selling Speedex

According to CryptoCompare, “Speedex (SPDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Speedex has a current supply of 900,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Speedex is 0.28606431 USD and is down -8.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,224.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.speedex.io.”

