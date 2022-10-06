Spire Wealth Management Has $1.64 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 104,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE FLO opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

