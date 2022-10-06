Spire Wealth Management Has $2.05 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,924 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,368,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $21,129,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $13,343,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $11,522,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 137,987 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.92. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

