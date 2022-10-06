Spire Wealth Management Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,554,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,519.78 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,895.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,627.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,478.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,827.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

