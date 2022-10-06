Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,030 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $221.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $209.59 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.30.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

