Spire Wealth Management Sells 338 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.07% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average is $52.19. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

