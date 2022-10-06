Spire Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 48,788 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $200.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.53 and its 200 day moving average is $226.78. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $194.73 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.83.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

