Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,752 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Comcast Trading Down 0.8 %

CMCSA opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

