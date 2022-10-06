Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Spirit AeroSystems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

NYSE SPR opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,480 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,764,000 after purchasing an additional 57,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

