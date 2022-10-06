SpiritSwap (SPIRIT) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.78 Million

SpiritSwap (SPIRIT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. SpiritSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $159,438.00 worth of SpiritSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpiritSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SpiritSwap has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpiritSwap Token Profile

SpiritSwap launched on April 21st, 2021. SpiritSwap’s total supply is 193,320,736 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,181,952 tokens. SpiritSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SpiritSwap is www.spiritswap.finance.

SpiritSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SpiritSwap (SPIRIT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. SpiritSwap has a current supply of 193,320,736 with 338,020,152.58858407 in circulation. The last known price of SpiritSwap is 0.00836039 USD and is down -4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $151,728.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spiritswap.finance/.”

