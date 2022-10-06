SpookyShiba (SPKY) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.99 Million

SpookyShiba (SPKY) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last week, SpookyShiba has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One SpookyShiba token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. SpookyShiba has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $18,437.00 worth of SpookyShiba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145632 BTC.

SpookyShiba Profile

SpookyShiba launched on July 6th, 2022. SpookyShiba’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 476,389,937 tokens. SpookyShiba’s official Twitter account is @shibaspooky and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SpookyShiba is spookyshiba.medium.com. SpookyShiba’s official website is spookyshiba.com. The Reddit community for SpookyShiba is https://reddit.com/r/spookyshiba and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SpookyShiba

According to CryptoCompare, “SpookyShiba (SPKY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SpookyShiba has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SpookyShiba is 0.00626493 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,538.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spookyshiba.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpookyShiba directly using US dollars.

