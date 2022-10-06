Sportoken (SPT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Sportoken (SPT) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Sportoken token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sportoken has traded up 191.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sportoken has a total market capitalization of $138,979.64 and $26,601.00 worth of Sportoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sportoken Profile

Sportoken is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2022. Sportoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. Sportoken’s official Twitter account is @sportoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sportoken’s official website is sportoken.org.

Buying and Selling Sportoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Sportoken (SPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sportoken has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sportoken is 0.00001841 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $224.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sportoken.org/.”

