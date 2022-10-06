Sportsverse Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $41,423.42 (SV)

Sportsverse (SV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Sportsverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sportsverse has traded 48.3% lower against the dollar. Sportsverse has a market capitalization of $41,423.42 and $13,349.00 worth of Sportsverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

Sportsverse Profile

Sportsverse’s launch date was July 30th, 2022. Sportsverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,000,000 tokens. Sportsverse’s official Twitter account is @sportsverseme. Sportsverse’s official website is sportsverse.me.

Buying and Selling Sportsverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Sportsverse (SV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sportsverse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sportsverse is 0.00028468 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $64.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sportsverse.me/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportsverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sportsverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sportsverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

