Stakeborg DAO Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last Week (STANDARD)

Stakeborg DAO (STANDARD) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Stakeborg DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001749 BTC on major exchanges. Stakeborg DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $9,320.00 worth of Stakeborg DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stakeborg DAO has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Stakeborg DAO Token Profile

Stakeborg DAO’s launch date was October 21st, 2021. Stakeborg DAO’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,504 tokens. Stakeborg DAO’s official website is www.stakeborgdao.com. Stakeborg DAO’s official Twitter account is @stakeborgdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stakeborg DAO

