Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Boosted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,315 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 234,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,563,000 after purchasing an additional 172,754 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.1 %

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Vertical Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

