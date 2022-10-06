Star Chain (STAR1) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Star Chain (STAR1) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Star Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0686 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Star Chain has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Star Chain has a total market capitalization of $34,304.52 and $21,984.00 worth of Star Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Star Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

Star Chain Token Profile

Star Chain launched on March 20th, 2022. Star Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000 tokens. Star Chain’s official website is star-chain.io. Star Chain’s official Twitter account is @starchain20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Star Chain’s official message board is t.me/starchain_global.

Buying and Selling Star Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Star Chain (STAR1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Star Chain has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Star Chain is 0.06861108 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $77.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://star-chain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Star Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Star Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Star Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Star Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Star Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.