Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Major Shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 237,896 Shares of Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 237,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $309,264.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,020,997 shares in the company, valued at $24,727,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 13,757 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $17,884.10.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $90,138.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 16,172 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $28,462.72.

Starry Group Stock Performance

Shares of STRY opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $10.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.50.

Institutional Trading of Starry Group

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRY. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Starry Group to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Starry Group to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

Further Reading

