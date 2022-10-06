StarSharks (SSS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 Million (SSS)

StarSharks (SSS) (SSS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One StarSharks (SSS) token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, StarSharks (SSS) has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. StarSharks (SSS) has a market capitalization of $528,704.19 and $1.00 million worth of StarSharks (SSS) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020951 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00269683 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001292 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002902 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003485 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StarSharks (SSS) Token Profile

StarSharks (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2021. StarSharks (SSS)’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,312,693 tokens. StarSharks (SSS)’s official message board is medium.com/@starsharks. StarSharks (SSS)’s official Twitter account is @starsharks_sss. StarSharks (SSS)’s official website is starsharks.com.

Buying and Selling StarSharks (SSS)

According to CryptoCompare, “StarSharks (SSS) (SSS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. StarSharks (SSS) has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of StarSharks (SSS) is 0.36445762 USD and is down -8.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,247,790.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://starsharks.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarSharks (SSS) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarSharks (SSS) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarSharks (SSS) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

