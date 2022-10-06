State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.05 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $7.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.15. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.12.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average of $70.65. State Street has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of State Street by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.