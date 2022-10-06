Statik (STATIK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $36,545.00

Statik (STATIK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Statik has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Statik has a market capitalization of $54,402.47 and $36,545.00 worth of Statik was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Statik token can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00003644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

Statik Profile

Statik’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. The official website for Statik is thorus.fi. Statik’s official Twitter account is @thorusfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Statik

According to CryptoCompare, “Statik (STATIK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Statik has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Statik is 0.70366101 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thorus.fi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Statik directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Statik should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Statik using one of the exchanges listed above.

