STEP Price Hits $0.0012 (STEP)

STEP (STEP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. STEP has a market cap of $885,638.73 and approximately $244,032.00 worth of STEP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STEP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STEP has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

About STEP

STEP’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. STEP’s total supply is 981,505,922 tokens and its circulating supply is 757,505,922 tokens. STEP’s official Twitter account is @walkwithstep and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STEP is https://reddit.com/r/stepbsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STEP’s official website is walkwithstep.io.

STEP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STEP (STEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. STEP has a current supply of 981,505,922 with 757,505,922.7 in circulation. The last known price of STEP is 0.00104827 USD and is down -7.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $254,902.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://walkwithstep.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STEP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STEP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STEP using one of the exchanges listed above.

