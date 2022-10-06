STFU Labs Price Reaches $1.46 on Exchanges (STFU)

STFU Labs (STFU) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. STFU Labs has a market capitalization of $140,382.29 and approximately $13,393.00 worth of STFU Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STFU Labs has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One STFU Labs token can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00007339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STFU Labs alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

STFU Labs Token Profile

STFU Labs’ launch date was September 14th, 2022. STFU Labs’ total supply is 94,947 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,000 tokens. STFU Labs’ official Twitter account is @stfulabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. STFU Labs’ official message board is stfulabs.medium.com. STFU Labs’ official website is stfulabs.com.

Buying and Selling STFU Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “STFU Labs (STFU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. STFU Labs has a current supply of 94,947 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of STFU Labs is 1.31654979 USD and is down -10.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,808.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stfulabs.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STFU Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STFU Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STFU Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STFU Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STFU Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.