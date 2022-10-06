STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game (STMAN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $110,796.91

STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game (STMAN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game has a total market cap of $110,796.91 and $17,339.00 worth of STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STMAN | Stickman's Battleground NFT Game alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game Profile

STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game launched on March 24th, 2022. STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game’s total supply is 230,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,297,111 tokens. STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game’s official Twitter account is @stickman_stman. The official message board for STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game is medium.com/@stickman_battleground. STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game’s official website is stman.io.

Buying and Selling STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game

According to CryptoCompare, “STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game (STMAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game has a current supply of 230,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game is 0.00372818 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $133.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stman.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STMAN | Stickman's Battleground NFT Game Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STMAN | Stickman's Battleground NFT Game and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.