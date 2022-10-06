StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.40.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.