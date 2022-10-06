StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE AMS opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.