StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of China Pharma stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.79.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 46.08% and a negative return on equity of 67.00%.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

