StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

EDUC stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Educational Development

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Educational Development in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Educational Development by 55.2% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.